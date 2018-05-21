Former Trump adviser Roger Stone said he plans to run a challenger against Vice President Mike Pence if President Trump does not run in 2020 and Mr. Pence decides to jump in.

“I could see him saying, ‘You know what? I don’t need this anymore. I’ve made America great again. I have kept my promises to the American people. I’m heading off to the golf course,” Mr. Stone said to the conservative web show “Big League Politics.”

But Mr. Stone said Mr. Pence is not “one of us” and is controlled by billionaire donors Charles and David Koch who largely donate to fiscally conservative candidates.

Mr. Trump has said in the past that he plans to run for a second term.

