The Supreme Court ruled Monday in favor of employers, deciding that they can enforce arbitration clauses in contracts and head off employees’ attempts at class-action lawsuits.

The majority in the 5-4 ruling said federal law is on employers’ side in the dispute, and Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion, said lawmakers were clear in what they’d intended.

“Our rules aiming for harmony over conflict in statutory interpretation grow from an appreciation that it’s the job of Congress by legislation, not this Court by supposition, both to write the laws and to repeal them,” Justice Gorsuch wrote.

The case stemmed from an accountant who was terminated but sought overtime pay for work he’d done.

According to his contract, he was supposed to take those disputes to arbitration, but he instead filed a class-action lawsuit.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the accountant, saying the National Labor Relations Act prevented employees from “concerted activity.”

Monday’s decision overturns that, marking the latest 9th circuit decision to be met with disapproval by the high court.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg filed a dissent, in which the other three Democratic-appointed justices joined.

She said the court’s majority ignored the diminished rights of employees when it handed down the ruling.

She urged Congress to step in and rewrite the law to give employees a recourse in the courts.

