The creator of “The Family Guy” is also a “Democratic super PAC Guy” — to the tune of at least $2 million.

Writer, actor and producer Seth MacFarlane stars as Capt. Ed Mercer in his science-fiction television series “The Orville,” but his goal off the studio lot is to ensure Democrats are at the helm in Congress. April Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings detail his recent donation to Senate Majority PAC, which bills itself as an “aggressive” group “with one mission: To win Senate races.”

“In the face of that threat, Senate Majority PAC formed in 2011 to make sure that our Democratic Senators and candidates would not be forced to face such overwhelming odds against them again,” its website says. “Running transparent, low-overhead, take-no-prisoners independent campaigns, we defend Democrats from Republican attacks, aggressively contest open Senate seats, and go after Republicans on their own turf.”

The Daily Beast noted Sunday that Mr. MacFarlane also gave $500,000 to the same organization prior to the 2016 election.

