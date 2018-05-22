At least 10 people in India, including a nurse taking care of patients, have died of Nipah virus, a devastating disease that infects the brain and is known to originate in bats and pigs.

Health officials said the outbreak is so far contained in the Kozhikode province, in the northeast of Kerala state, the Times of India reported.

The east Indian coast state is a famous tourist destination known for its pristine beaches along the Arabian Sea.

A photo of the nurse who died circulated on social media, with the official Twitter account for the Office of the Chief Minister of Karala, the head of state government, expressing condolences for the woman.

“CM condoled over the demise of Lini, the nurse who died of infection while taking care of Nipah virus affected patients,” the tweet read. “It is saddening to know that she lost her life while serving others. Her selfless service will be remembered.”

Officials believe the outbreak originated from bats found in a water well at the home of one of the deceased individuals.

At least nine people are undergoing treatment and isolation wards have opened at several hospitals in Kozhikode, the Times of India reported.

Nipah virus was first discovered in 1999 during an outbreak in Malaysia and Singapore, particularly among pig farmers who developed encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and respiratory illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health workers were able to trace the virus back to the pigs and euthanized more than a million of the animals.

Since then, different strains of the virus have appeared across southeast Asia, particularly in Bangladesh and India.

Symptoms include fever and headache, followed by drowsiness, fatigue and mental confusion, and can escalate to a coma within 24 to 48 hours, according to the CDC. Respiratory illness is also associated with infection.

