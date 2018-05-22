Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says decisions on whether to report undocumented students to authorities rest with local communities.
DeVos said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, “I think it’s a school decision, a local community decision.”
She adds, “We have laws and we also are compassionate.”
But Lorella Praeli of the American Civil Liberties Union is disputing that. Praeli says in a statement that such action would violate the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees education to every child.
