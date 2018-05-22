By - Associated Press - Updated: 8:34 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says decisions on whether to report undocumented students to authorities rest with local communities.

DeVos said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, “I think it’s a school decision, a local community decision.”

She adds, “We have laws and we also are compassionate.”

But Lorella Praeli of the American Civil Liberties Union is disputing that. Praeli says in a statement that such action would violate the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees education to every child.

