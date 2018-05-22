Sen. Bob Corker turned down an offer to become the U.S. ambassador to Australia, the Tennessean reported on Tuesday.
“At the end of the day though … it just felt like it wasn’t the right step,” Mr. Corker, Tennessee Republican, said.
The senator said he was approached about the job a few weeks ago and had conversations with both President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Other candidates considered include retiring Sens. Orrin Hatch of Utah and Jeff Flake of Arizona.
