National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch says we should defund Planned Parenthood and direct the abortion giant’s annual $500 million budget toward improving school safety.

“We need to make sure that we’re funding security measures,” Ms. Loesch said Tuesday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “How about we take the half a billion dollars from Planned Parenthood and redirect that into making sure that our schools are secure and that we have armed security and that we have metal detectors. We are protecting our sporting events and concerts more.”

Ms. Loesch also said teachers and staff should be allowed to carry firearms in the classroom as a last line of defense.

“They can teach our students and they can defend their own lives and, if heaven forbid all else fails, defend the lives of students,” she said.

