President Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. had not struck a deal to lift a ban on ZTE Corp., a Chinese cellphone maker that has become a bargaining chip in high-stakes trade talks between the world’s two largest economies.

The president’s comment pushed back against reports of a pending deal that ignited furious opposition on Capitol Hill.

“There is no deal. We will see what happens,” Mr. Trump told reporters during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

However, he later noted that U.S. firms supply ZTE and were hurt by the ban too and “don’t think we didn’t hear from them.”

He also said that he could “envision” a deal where ZTE got a fined as much as $1.3 billion, had to replace its board of directors and agree to purchase most components from American firms.

The president stressed that he wasn’t getting soft on China and that his administration was responsible for the ban that shut down ZTE.

“We were the ones that closed it. It wasn’t done by previous administrations. It was done by us,” he told reporters during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Mr. Trump has made taming Beijing’s trade abuses a top priority for the administration.

The Commerce Department imposed the ban on ZTE for selling goods to Iran in violations of sanctions. The ban was

The Pentagon previously banned the phones on military bases because of security concerns.

President Trump this month ordered a review of the ZTE ban in response to a personal request by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The ban would devastate ZTE, the second-largest manufacturer of cellphones in Chia, and put its 70,000 employees out of work.

Reports that the administration was poised to lift the ban on ZTE set off alarms on Capitol Hill about the companies ability to breach U.S. national security.

The Senate Banking Committee advanced a bill that would restrict the administration’s ability to ease sanctions on ZTE.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer warned that Mr. Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin were being “played” by the Chinese.

“If these reports are true, the fines and board changes will do nothing to protect American national or economic security and are simply a diversion from the fact we have lost. President Xi has played President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin,” said the New York Democrat.

Earlier, Mr. Mnuchin said that any deal considered on ZTE “will take into account the very important national security issues, and those will be addressed.”

He did not confirm that a deal was in the works. But he said that the sanctions were not intended to bankrupt the Chinese firm, which depends on U.S. suppliers.

The ZTE case came to the forefront amid trade talks between the U.S. and China, which brought the world’s two largest economies to the bring of a trade war.

The Trump administrations is pushing Beijing to drop trade barriers and reduce American’s $375 billion trade deficit with China. The U.S. has won some concessions, but there are more tough negotiations to come.

Reports of a deal for ZTE closely followed a breakthrough in trade talks that, at least temporarily, put a trade war on hold.

The framework, announced Saturday after two days of talks in Washington, included agreements by China to increase imports of U.S. goods and to address the theft or forced transfer of intellectual property from American firms doing business in China.

The detail will have to be hammered out in further negotiations.

China also announced Tuesday that it was lowering tariffs on imported cars, keeping a pledge Beijing made to appease Mr. Trump’s demand for a fairer trade relationship.

China’s trade ministry said it was slashing tariffs on imported automobiles to 15 percent of wholesale value from 25 percent. The tariff on imported auto parts dropped to 6 percent from rates that currently range from 8 percent to 20 percent.

Mr. Trump often pointed to the disparate tariffs on cars — the U.S. has a 2 percent tariff on cars — as evidence of China’s unfair trade practices.

