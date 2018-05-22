TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida’s top elections official is being sued over his decision to ban the use of college buildings as early voting sites.

The League of Women Voters of Florida and several students from the University of Florida and Florida State University on Tuesday sued Secretary of State Ken Detzner in federal court.

Back in 2014 Detzner told officials in Gainesville that they could not use the UF student union as an early voting location. Detzner said that the law did not allow any college or university buildings to be used.

The lawsuit contends that Detzner is misinterpreting the early voting law since it does not contain an actual prohibition on educational buildings.

John Tupps, a spokesman for Gov. Rick Scott, called the lawsuit “frivolous” and noted that campuses are allowed to have polling sites on Election Day.

