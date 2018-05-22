The House passed a bill Tuesday that lets dying patients try medicines that haven’t won full regulatory approval, handing President Trump the bipartisan win he sought from his bully pulpit.

GOP leaders promoted the measure, approved 250-169, at the behest of Mr. Trump, who highlighted the bill during his State of the Union Address in January and name-checked the effort during a speech this month on drug prices.

Forty states have a right-to-try bill of some form, though a federal version is a top priority for Vice President Mike Pence, who approved a state version while governor of Indiana.

Supporters said patients who’ve exhausted other treatment options or don’t qualify for clinical trials deserve the chance to obtain drugs that made it through first-phase safety testing at the Food and Drug Administration, without fearing interference from the government.

“There’s no downside to this,” said Rep. Joe Barton, Texas Republican.

Most Democrats voted “no,” however, saying there is no upside to the bill.

The FDA already has an “expanded-access” program for terminally ill patients that approves nearly all requests, so cutting the agency out of the process would only invite trouble, they said.

“FDA oversight of access to experimental treatments exists for a reason — it protects patients from potential snake oil salesmen or from experimental treatments that might do more harm than good,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, New Jersey Democrat. “By removing FDA oversight, you are counting on physicians and manufacturers to serve as the gate keeper and protector of patients. I simply don’t buy that that’s going to work.”

They also said it was wrong to give patients a new workaround, saying they feared desperate families would falsely see new hope.

The bill took a circuitous path to Mr. Trump’s desk. The Senate passed the bill last year under unanimous consent, meaning no senator objected to the measure.

In March, House GOP leaders tried to pass an amended version of the Senate bill under a procedural process that requires two-thirds support. It fell short of that threshold, but the bill passed under normal procedures later on. Yet Senate Democrats indicated they would block the House bill if it came to their side of the Capitol.

Rep. Michael Burgess, Texas Republican, said he was “perplexed” by that decision, since the House bill was more narrowly written than the Senate bill that breezed through.

House GOP leaders decided the path of least resistance would be to bring up the Senate version that already passed, so Mr. Trump can get something now.

“It goes immediately down to the White House for his signature and becomes law,” Mr. Burgess said.

Under the bill, the FDA would be notified if a patient tries a new treatment, and it would collect data on poor outcomes.

But the agency would no longer have a supervisory role over people who utilize the bill’s “alternative pathway” to obtaining the treatments through their doctors and drug companies.

The bill doesn’t force companies to provide the treatments to those who request them, however.

Dozens of patient-advocacy groups opposed the bill. They said the bigger problem, which the bill doesn’t tackle, is pharmaceutical companies denying requests for access to drugs outside of their normal clinical trials.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.