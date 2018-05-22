ATLANTA (AP) - In Georgia’s gubernatorial primaries Tuesday, Democrats were guaranteed the party’s first female nominee for the office while the Republican contest centered largely on who loved guns the most and was toughest on immigration.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s office said that voting had gone “smoothly” across the state, though they opened four investigations including one involving a delayed opening in Chatham county.

The two Democratic candidates are former legislative colleagues tussling over ethics accusations and their records on education. Former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams and former state Rep. Stacey Evans are both Atlanta-area attorneys. The Stacey who wins will be the first female Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia.

Abrams got a last-minute boost with an endorsement — in the form of a 60-second robo-call — from Hillary Clinton.

Voting in Atlanta as drizzle fell, independent consultant Jen Willsea said she hopes Abrams becomes the first black female governor in the Deep South state. Abrams “excites me more than almost any politician I’ve seen or met or heard about in years,” she said,

But small business owner Corbet Brown says he supports Evans, because it’s time for a change.

The Republican field includes five white men: former legislators, officeholders and businessmen, some with decades of political experience and others positioning themselves as outsiders challenging the establishment.

They include Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle of Gainesville, Secretary of State Brian Kemp of Athens, former state Sen. Hunter Hill of Atlanta, state Sen. Michael Williams of Cumming and businessman Clay Tippins of Atlanta.

In the wealthier suburbs north of Atlanta, Republican John Damken of Johns Creek said Cagle got his vote. Damken, who is white, said the economy is more important than any gender or racial precedent.

“I think we’re way past the first woman doing anything, the first black doing anything. We’re way past that,” said Damken, 67. “We should be colorblind. We should be gender blind and go for whomever we think is the best person.”

Kemp supporter Ernest Moosa, 56, described himself as a libertarian, and said Cagle lost his vote by supporting a gasoline tax a few years ago.

“Our sales taxes and our total tax burden is beginning to look more like Northeastern cities than a city in the Southeast,” Moosa said.

JoAnn Walter, 72, also picked Kemp, saying she really liked his provocative ads. One featured him wielding a shotgun alongside a young male suitor of his teenage daughter; in another, he said his pickup could come in handy rounding up “criminal illegals.”

“They get your attention and you remember them,” she said, adding that she supported the messages in those ads.

Voting in Atlanta’s wealthy Buckhead neighborhood, Bonnie Mayo, 76, chose Hill, saying she thinks he did very well in a debate she watched.

“I just liked him,” she said, “He represents a change.”

She thinks Cagle will probably end up being her party’s nominee and she’s OK with that, but she was turned off by him killing a tax break that would have saved Delta Air Lines millions each year in retaliation for ending a discount program for members of the National Rifle Association.

“I thought it was unnecessary and a play for attention more than anything else,” she said.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent - a strong possibility given the crowded GOP field - the two with the most votes will advance to a July 24 runoff.

The candidates are vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, who has held the office since 2011.

All of Georgia’s statewide constitutional offices are up for grabs this election cycle, including those vacated by Cagle and Kemp, as well as the position of insurance commissioner vacated by Ralph Hudgens, who isn’t seeking re-election.

Georgia’s 180 state House and 56 state Senate seats are also up for a vote.

Five of Georgia’s U.S. House members face primary challengers.

Data released by Kemp’s office showed a relatively strong turnout in early voting this year.

Associated Press writer Kate Brumback in Atlanta and Alex Sanz in Johns Creek contributed to this report.

