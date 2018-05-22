Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced all security cabinet meetings will soon take place in a secure underground bunker in Jerusalem instead of the prime minister’s office, according to local media.

The move comes amid an escalating regional struggle for influence in Syria that saw the Israeli Air Force (IAF) bomb Iranian targets inside Syria earlier this month.

It also follows Monday’s speech by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo outlining the Trump administration’s new Iran strategy in the wake of the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. In his remarks, Mr. Pompeo said Iran would have to stop the enrichment of uranium and withdraw its forces from Syria or face “the strongest sanctions in history”.

Mr. Netanyahu praised the U.S. for unveiling “the only policy that can ultimately guarantee the security of the Middle East and peace in our region” in addition to calling on other countries to follow America’s lead.

On Tuesday, The Times of Israel noted that some observers in the Hebrew-language media suggested Mr. Netanyahu’s decision to relocate his security cabinet meetings to the underground bunker could point to preparations for a possible escalation of hostilities with Iran.

Since the U.S. withdrawal form the Iran accord, tit-for-tat attacks between Iran and Israel have surged dramatically.

On May 10, Israeli F-15 and F-16 fighter jets ran bombing runs on Iranian targets in Syria after Iranian troops in Syria fired rockets at the Golan Heights, according to Israel Air Force figures.

Israeli media noted that the move to an underground bunker could prevent leaks to the media.

