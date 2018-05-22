A New York judge evicted a 30-year-old from his parents house on Tuesday after they took their son to court in order to push him out.

Mark and Christina Rotondo had been pleading with Michael to move out of his bedroom, and even offered to help pay for a new place. They also sent him eviction notices, and when that didn’t work they went to court.

Michael had argued in court that he should be given six months to leave the premises, but the judge rejected his plea for more time.

His parent’s lawyer will be drafting an eviction order, as the judge instructed.

While he lives in their home, they are apparently not on speaking terms, according to New York’s NBC 4.

The son told The Washington Times he’s ready to go — but can’t.

“I would love to be able to leave the house,” he said in a Facebook message Tuesday. “I don’t have the means quite yet.”

