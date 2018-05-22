It is a moment of truth for the national Libertarian Party, which has reclaimed its most important founding document.

Libertarian National chairman Nicholas Sarwark reports that the original “Statement of Principles” — typewritten on plain paper by early member John Hospers at the party’s first convention — has surfaced in an unlikely place.

“The existence of this original document was unknown until it turned up on an eBay listing, was purchased by a Libertarian Party member, and then donated to the Party,” Mr. Sarwark said.

“The seller said that her parents were early activists in the California Libertarian Party, and as she was disposing of their estate she found this document hidden behind a framed, photocopy picture of Ayn Rand, where it has likely been for decades,” he explained.

The simple document has since been properly framed and will be on display at the 2018 Libertarian National Convention in New Orleans next month, then returned to the party’s headquarters just outside the nation’s capital for safekeeping.

