Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said Tuesday that the people of his state trust President Trump because he follows through on the things he says he’s going to do.

“The people out there care about jobs, they care about employment, they care about safety and security for their families, they care about the fact that there’s an upside potential for their children,” the Republican governor said on Fox News.

He said that even those who disagree with the president need to acknowledge that he’s done the things he promised to on the campaign trail. Mr. Bevin said this is also why Mr. Trump’s supporters have stayed with him.

