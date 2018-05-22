Michael Avenatti’s Orange County, California, law firm was hit Tuesday with a $10 million judgment from a federal bankruptcy court, the Los Angeles Times reported, delivering a bit of a black eye to the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels.

Mr. Avenatti is listed as managing partner at Eagan Avenatti LLP, the firm that was ordered to pay Jason Frank, a lawyer who says he was stiffed for work he did when he was at the company. Mr. Avenatti said his work for Ms. Daniels is done under a separate firm and the judgment has no bearing on her case against President Trump and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Judge Catherine Bauer of Santa Ana’s U.S. Bankruptcy Court issued Tuesday’s judgment after the firm missed a deadline to pay $2 million to Mr. Frank, The Times reported.

An earlier settlement reportedly said Mr. Avenatti would pay Mr. Frank $4.85 million, which would begin with a $2 million payment last week. If a payment was missed, Mr. Avenatti agreed he would accept the court’s $10 million judgment.

The Justice Department also told the judge Mr. Avenatti defaulted in roughly $440,000 back taxes, the newspaper reported.

Mr. Avenatti is representing Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in her lawsuit against the president Mr. Cohen. He denies owing taxes and called the report about the Eagan Avenatti law firm “irrelevant.”

“Overblown. Sensational reporting at its finest. No judgment against me was issued nor do I owe any taxes,” Mr. Avenatti told The Times.

Mr. Avenatti also took to Twitter to criticize the report: “Nonsense. Completely different law firm - no ties to Daniels case. Irrelevant. Over blown. Sensational reporting at its finest. Check the facts next time please and report accurately.”

Also Tuesday, Mr. Avenatti wrote a letter to the judge in Ms. Clifford’s lawsuit against Mr. Cohen, alleging he leaked audio tapes to news outlets that pertain to his client.

It’s unclear what the tapes detailed or which media outlets they were reportedly given to, but Mr. Avenatti is calling for U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood to question Mr. Cohen and his legal team about the leaks.

“We think that these elect leaks are meant to paint a false narrative relating to Mr. Cohen and his business dealings at the same time he is not disclosing numerous other recordings of him speaking with individuals such as Mr. Trump,” the letter read.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.