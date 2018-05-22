As President Trump meets with South Korea’s president Tuesday to strategize for a crucial summit with North Korea, Vice President Mike Pence is warning North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un against trying to “play” Mr. Trump.

Mr. Pence told Fox News that Pyongyang should not try to seek concessions from the U.S. in the planned June 12 denuclearization talks in Singapore.

“It would be a great mistake for Kim Jong-un to think he could play Donald Trump,” Mr Pence said, according to excerpts of an interview made available by Fox.

Asked if Mr. Trump could still walk away from the summit, the vice president replied: “Well there’s no question.”

The president is meeting Tuesday at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss the North Korean summit amid growing concern that Mr. Kim might pull out of the talks. North Korea threatened last week to walk away from the high-stakes meeting if the U.S. continues to insist that Pyongyang abandon its nuclear weapons.

South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong downplayed those concerns, telling reporters that the Trump-Kim summit is a “99.9 percent done deal.”

A Korean Embassy official said Mr. Moon will exchange “thoughts and visions on the upcoming U.S.-North Korea Summit” with Mr. Trump.

The subject of U.S. forces deployed to South Korea could also be raised, in the wake of recent reports that the Trump administration is considering reducing the number of U.S. troops from the current level of 28,500.

The two countries are negotiating the renewal of an agreement that apportions the costs of stationing U.S. forces in Korea. The current agreement expires at the end of this year, and a South Korean official has stated that the two sides “remain far apart on the cost-sharing issue.”

