CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A plane has crashed at the Chesapeake Regional Airport in Virginia.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya confirmed to news outlets that the crash was reported Tuesday morning, around 7:38 a.m. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

No information as to the size of the plane or how many people were on board have been released. Troopers were on route to the scene.

No further details have been released.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.