NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - A man whose body was found in waters off Newport has been identified.
Newport police say 76-year-old Andrew Kinzler was found off Goat Island Marina Thursday shortly after noon.
Kinzler, a resident of Newport, was taken out of the water by Coast Guard personnel. Newport police say no foul play is suspected, and that no further information is available.
