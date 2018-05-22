ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The owner of a suburban Minneapolis restaurant accused of forcing a teenager from the Dominican Republic to work long hours for low wages has pleaded guilty to federal immigration charges.

Pisanu “Pat” Sukhtipyaroge of Maplewood pleaded guilty Tuesday to visa fraud and harboring charges after prosecutors agreed to drop forced labor charges. Federal prosecutors say he faces a maximum two years in prison and up to $75,000 in fines.

The 72-year-old also faces labor trafficking and sexual assault charges in Anoka County. Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted the teen after recruiting him to work long hours at the restaurant as a dish washer. Sukhtipyaroge owns the Royal Orchid Thai restaurant in Columbia Heights, which has been closed since last year.

Defense attorney Frederick Goetz tells the Star Tribune there’s a “remote possibility” the government could revoke Sukhtipyaroge’s citizenship.

