Rep. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that there have been enough issues surrounding the FBI and Justice Department to require a special counsel.

“I don’t think that the Justice Department is going to be able to investigate themselves. I think that they’ve resisted our inquiries in Congress long enough. So, it’s time that we did have a special counsel,” Mr. DeSantis, Florida Republican, said on Fox News.

A group of House Republicans have been pushing for an additional special counsel to look into the investigation surrounding Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s email server, as well as the origins of the Trump investigation. They’ve drafted a resolution that they plan to introduce Tuesday to make the official request. The plan is backed by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows. Mr. DeSantis is a founding member of the Freedom Caucus.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.