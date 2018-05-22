Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York called on the White House Tuesday to remove North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s image from a commemorative coin marking President Trump’s planned summit with Mr. Kim in Singapore.

“I urge the White House to take Kim off the coin,” Mr. Schumer said. “Challenge coins are a time-honored tradition and certainly appropriate in this situation, but Kim Jong-un’s face has no place on this coin.”

He called Mr. Kim “a brutal dictator ” and suggested that a more appropriate image would be the Peace House, a building located in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

The White House military office and communications staff create challenge coins for foreign trips by the president. The coin for the North Korean summit refers to Mr. Kim as the “supreme leader,” with images of each man on either side.

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said the White House “did not have any input into the design” of the souvenir coin, of which only 250 were minted.

