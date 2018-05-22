Stacey Abrams easily won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination Tuesday in Georgia, delivering a victory for liberals both inside and outside of the state.

Her victory sets the stage for her to test drive a strategy that she hopes will change the way Democrats run in the Deep South.

Ms. Abrams bested Stacey Evans, putting the former state house minority leader a step closer toward making history by becoming the first black woman ever to be elected governor in the United States and Georgia’s first woman governor.

The gubernatorial battle in Georgia, where Republican Gov. Nathan Deal is term-limited and the GOP has held the governorship since 2003, was among the most watched races playing out across the country on Tuesday that will shape the midterm elections.

