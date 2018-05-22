Republican Sen. Ted Cruz leads his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by seven percentage points in the U.S. Senate race in Texas, according to a JMC Analytics and Polling survey released Tuesday.

The survey found Mr. Cruz has a 47 percent to 40 percent lead over Mr. O’Rourke, with 6 percent of registered voters lining up behind independent Jonathan Jenkins and 7 percent still up for grabs.

In the poll analysis, the group described Mr. Cruz’s lead as “modest.” They said Mr. O’Rourke is not well-known statewide and that Mr. Cruz’s approval rating is “underwater” in his home state.

Forty-two percent approved of the job Mr. Cruz is doing, while 44 percent disapproved, according to the poll, which had a 4.1 percent margin of error.

The survey also found that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has a more comfortable lead, 48 percent to 36 percent, over his Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez in the gubernatorial race.

