The Latest on primary elections Tuesday in Georgia (all times local):

A Republican congressman has defeated a GOP primary challenger making his third attempt for a House seat in eastern Georgia.

Rep. Rick Allen of Augusta advanced to the fall midterm election Tuesday after beating fellow Republican Eugene Yu of Evans in the 12th Congressional District.

Allen has held the seat since 2015. Tuesday marked the third time Allen has run in a primary against Yu, a former sheriff’s deputy and businessman who ran unsuccessful campaigns in 2014 and 2016.

Three Democrats are running for the party’s nomination to challenge Allen in November. They are former Georgia NAACP president Francys Johnson of Statesboro, Augusta tax preparer Robert Ingham and construction company owner Trent Nesmith of Statesboro.

The 12th District covers portions of 19th counties in eastern Georgia and includes the cities of Augusta, Statesboro and Vidalia.

A Republican congressman has defeated two primary challengers from his own party in eastern Georgia.

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Monroe advanced to the fall general election Tuesday. He beat fellow Republicans Bradley Griffin of Newborn and Joe Hunt of Watkinsville in the 10th Congressional District.

Hice is a Southern Baptist pastor from Monroe who has held the 10th District seat since 2015.

Three Democrats are running for a chance at taking on Hice in the fall election. They are Chalis Montgomery of Bethlehem, Richard Dien Whitfield of Athens and Tabitha Johnson-Green of Sandersville.

The 10th District covers portions of 25 counties in eastern Georgia and includes the cities of Athens and Milledgeville.

Georgia voters have plenty of election contests to settle after casting their Republican and Democratic primary ballots for governor.

Both parties have competitive races Tuesday for lieutenant governor and secretary of state. Both of those offices are being vacated by GOP incumbents running for governor. The state insurance commissioner’s seat is also open because the incumbent, Republican Ralph Hudgens, decided not to run again.

Meanwhile, state School Superintendent Richard Woods is battling for re-election against fellow Republican John Barge, who held the office before stepping aside four years ago to run unsuccessfully for governor.

Five Georgia congressmen also face primary opposition from within their own parties.

Several crowded races could require runoffs July 24 if no candidate finishes with more than 50 percent of the vote.

