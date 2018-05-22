PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on a news conference held Tuesday by U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio (all times local):

2:39 p.m.

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio is unwilling or unable to elaborate in any detail on the Trump administration policies that he supports.

Arpaio declined at a news conference Tuesday to elaborate on how the tariffs threatened by Trump would affect Arizonans and whether the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal will make Americans less or more safe.

Instead, he focused on his loyalty to Trump, who pardoned Arpaio’s contempt of court conviction for disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

The news conference was held before Arpaio handed in petition signatures needed to appear in the Aug. 28 Republican primary in the race to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake.

Arpaio faces U.S. Rep. Martha McSally and former state Sen. Kelli Ward in the GOP field.

11:34 p.m.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is expected to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake.

The Republican lawman’s campaign says it will turn in 10,000 signatures on Tuesday so he can compete in the GOP primary on Aug. 28.

U.S. Rep. Martha McSally and former state Sen. Kelli Ward also are seeking the Republican nomination.

Arpaio served as metro Phoenix’s sheriff for 24 years before he was defeated in 2016 as he was facing a criminal contempt of court charge for disobeying a judge’s order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

He was later found guilty of contempt, but President Donald Trump later spared him a possible jail sentence by pardoning him.

