Around 800 pro-life advocates will gather Tuesday night just blocks from the White House to celebrate their cause and hear a keynote address from President Trump.

“President Trump is governing as the most pro-life president in our nation’s history. He has diligently and successfully gone about fulfilling his promises to the pro-life voters who worked so hard to elect him, and it has been a privilege to stand with him to defend the innocent unborn,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser president of the Susan B. Anthony List, the interest group which organized the 11th annual Campaign for Life Gala.

Also on hand to address the gathering will be House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican. Fashion model and entrepreneur Kathy Ireland will emcee the event. Kellyanne Conway, counselor to Mr. Trump and a mother of four, will receive the organization’s distinguished leader award for her “unwavering” support of pro-life causes.

Mrs. Dannenfelser, meanwhile, points out that the organization’s representatives personally visited over 1.1 million voters at their homes during the presidential election in an ambitious get-out-the-vote campaign.

“Going into the most important election for the pro-life movement since Roe v. Wade, the 2018 midterm elections, we have redoubled our efforts. Our team is on track to reach two million voters before Election Day in key Senate battleground states to mobilize the pro-life grassroots and defeat abortion extremists,” said Mrs. Dannenfelser.

“We must reclaim the pro-life Senate majority to protect the gains made under President Trump and his administration and ensure that his pro-life agenda can continue unobstructed. Unborn children, their mothers, and pro-life taxpayers could not have a stronger ally in the White House,” she said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.