CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers learned about audit reports on state purchasing cards and about missing Homeland Security assets during interim meetings Tuesday.

The Legislature concluded the meetings after finishing a two-day special session Monday at the state Capitol.

In a post-audit report to a subcommittee, an analysis of purchasing cards used for state expenditures from the first quarter of fiscal 2017 found that 17 percent, or 230, of 1,321 transactions reviewed did not have sufficient supporting documentation. Purchasing card rules mandate an itemized receipt for each transaction.

Among those, 194 did not show the purchase was for a justified business purpose, including 37 from the state Division of Highways. In addition, 32 transactions did not have an itemized receipt and 25 lacked appropriate documentation related to hospitality services.

The audit found about 2 percent of transactions were determined to be unallowable, including 21 made with third-party payment processors such as PayPal or Amazon Marketplace.

A separate audit found the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management violated state code by failing to maintain an accurate inventory of fixed assets since 2012. An inventory list contained only 16 items. Among the assets that must be reported are those costing $1,000 or more, laptops and computer circuitry costing at least $500, and all firearms.

The audit said the division in January hired a part-time employee to compile a comprehensive list of assets. The division said there are nine camping and box trailers on the current asset list valued at $255,000 that haven’t been located.

Lawmakers also were told about an audit of Division of Highways employee payroll records that found errors made by designated data-entry employees. They also heard a presentation on the economic development potential related to the state’s natural gas industry.

Lawmakers were upset that Gov. Jim Justice’s special session call did not include bills to address the state’s medical marijuana law and an “integrity fee” for sports betting.

The medical marijuana legislation would direct the state treasurer to set up a banking system to handle payments because federal law prohibits banks from accepting funds from cannabis-related sales.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court last week struck down a 1992 law that barred most state-authorized sports gambling. Professional sports leagues are seeking a percentage of the total amount wagered on their games.

Justice allowed a sports betting bill to become law without his signature and later announced he had reached a deal for casinos to pay the “integrity fee” to pro sports leagues. But casino operators denied there was a deal.

