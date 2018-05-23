Senate leaders released a joint statement on Wednesday announcing bipartisan legislation to reform sexual harassment protocol on Capitol Hill.

Sens. Roy Blunt and Amy Klobuchar been working on the legislation together after the nationwide conversation on harassment dominated headlines late last year. The proposal aims to reform the reporting process for sexual harassment and also makes members personally responsible for any settlement payments that may result.

“This bipartisan agreement sends a clear message that harassment in any form will not be tolerated in the U.S. Congress,” said Mr. Blunt, Missouri Republican, in a statement.

Accusations of harassment and inappropriate behavior on the part of lawmakers led to the resignation of Ms. Klobuchar’s fellow Minnesota Democrat, former Sen. Al Franken, and a few House members.

Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, said that sexual harassment is a widespread problem that lawmakers also have to deal with.

“Congress isn’t immune to it — for too long victims of workplace harassment in the Senate have been forced into a process that is stacked against them,” she said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat, said they believe the bill will pass through quickly.

“With this agreement, both parties are coming together to update the laws governing how the Congress addresses workplace claims and protecting staff and others from harassment. We’re optimistic that after our members review the legislation, this bill will pass the Senate in short order,” said the leaders in a joint statement.

The current sexual harassment policy on Capitol Hill requires a 30-day period of “counseling” before an employee is allowed to make a complaint. This proposal eliminates that requirement and enables a staff member to immediately report this type of issue.

The policy also aims to provide more transparency on the issue by requiring that any settlements be publicly reported and referred to the Committee on Ethics. Mr. Blunt and Ms. Klobuchar’s legislation also seeks to establish an electronic system to keep track of complaints throughout the process and will require all staff to fill out a survey each Congress on workplace culture.

The issue of sexual harassment is one female senators, like Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, have focused on in particular. It was Ms. Gillibrand, New York Democrat, that led the group of female lawmakers who called on Mr. Franken to resign.

“By passing this reform, we can finally make sure that when a member of Congress sexually harasses or discriminates against someone on their staff, the taxpayers are not left holding the bag, and it finally removes the barriers that were preventing many victims of harassment and discrimination from reporting what had happened to them, like the absurd “cooling off period” before a formal complaint could even be filed,” she said in a statement.

PBS reported earlier this year that $300,000 in taxpayer funds have been used to settle sexual harassment claims since 2003. Among the most recent was former Rep. Blake Farenthold, Texas Republican, who promised to pay back the $84,000 used to settle an allegation against him.

He decided to resign last month after previously saying he would retire when his current term expired. The money has yet to be paid back.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.