A Border Patrol agent fatally shot an illegal immigrant in Texas on Wednesday after the group she was with began to attack him, authorities and local news reports said.

The agent encountered the group in a culvert in Rio Bravo, just south or Laredo, about noon, and tried to arrest them. Multiple people in the group began to attack the agent, who was alone, with what were described as “blunt objects.”

The agent fired back and struck the woman. The rest of the group ran, but three of them were caught by other agents responding to the scene.

KGNS-TV said the victim was a woman. A viewer sent the station a video showing some of the later arrests.

The agent wasn’t identified.

The shooting is being probed by the FBI and Texas Rangers.

Violent encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border are on the rise as agents say migrants are increasingly ready to resist being apprehended.

While it’s unclear what blunt objects may have been used in Wednesday’s incident, migrants and smugglers using rocks and small boulders as weapons, often times throwing them from the Mexican side of the border into the U.S., happens with some frequency.

Agents call those “rocking” incidents.

The Obama administration conducted a use of force review in 2013 and ruled that rocks could pose a major threat and deadly use of force against rock throwers was sometimes justified. But the review said some incidents had gone too far.

“CBP needs to train agents to de-escalate these encounters by taking cover, moving out of range and/or using less lethal weapons. Agents should not place themselves into positions where they have no alternative to using deadly force,” the review concluded.

