If you’re on the New York Jets and want to protest the national anthem … the team is fine with that, despite the new NFL rules.

Jets chairman Christopher Johnson said that the team will not impose any fines or suspensions under the new national-anthem rules the league announced Wednesday.

Players who wish to kneel or otherwise protest during the pre-game anthem must stay in the locker room or the league will fine the team. In addition, disrespecting the anthem will now be grounds for a team to fine or suspend players.

But not on the Jets.

“I do not like imposing any club-specific rules,” Mr. Johnsontold Newsday.

“I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest,” he said.

“There will be no club fines or suspensions or any sort of repercussions,” concluded Mr. Johnson, who had been critical of anthem-crackdown proposals before this week’s owners meeting.

According to Newsday, no Jets players took a knee last season and Mr. Johnson came out to the field with the players to lock arms during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Mr. Johnson also has been the acting owner of the Jets since his brother Woody Johnson took leave from the post. President Trump, who first came to fame as a New York real-estate tycoon in the late-1970s, appointed Woody Johnson as U.S. ambassador to Britain.

