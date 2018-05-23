DELANCO, N.J. (AP) - The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a man who went missing after a boat overturned on the Delaware River in southern New Jersey this week.

The man was one of five people aboard a 16-foot recreational boat that hit a wake around 5:40 p.m. Monday near Hawk Island in Delanco. The four others - three women and a man - were rescued by another boat before the Coast Guard arrived on the scene and were treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries.

Emergency responders then launched an intensive search for the missing boater, identified only as a man in his 20s. But the search was suspended Tuesday afternoon.

The missing man’s name has not been released.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.