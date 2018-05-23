ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) - A Maryland county council has passed a special appropriation that’ll create a legal fund for immigrants who live in the county and could face deportation.

News outlets report the Montgomery County Council unanimously passed the measure Tuesday that’ll set aside more than $300,000 in the 2019 budget to provide legal aid, but excludes anyone convicted of a list of crimes from accessing the defense funds.

The council originally designed the funds to be used by the Capital Area Immigrant’s Rights Coalition. However, the coalition withdrew from the proposal when the council added a detailed list of exclusions in May.

Supporters say too many people are being cut off under the measure’s final version, while opponents say they don’t think public money should be spent on those who came to the country illegally.

