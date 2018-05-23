President Trump’s re-election campaign has hired veteran Republican operative Chris Carr as its new political director as the midterm elections heat up, the campaign announced Wednesday.

Mr. Carr, who served as political director at the Republican National Committee during the 2016 election cycle, will work with GOP campaign committees as the party defends its majorities in the House and Senate. Two yeas ago, he worked under former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus to train thousands of organizers, and managed the largest paid field staff in the RNC’s history.

Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale said Mr. Carr “brings tremendous experience to our political operations and will serve as an effective liaison to GOP committees engaged in the mid-terms as well as the candidates who will come to Washington after the elections to support President Trump’s agenda in Congress.”

Mr. Carr, who worked most recently as senior vice president at the Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts, said it is an “honor” to join the president’s campaign. He also has extensive experience in Nevada GOP politics.

“I look forward to supporting the president’s mission to expand our GOP majorities in 2018 and begin to plan for the 2020 campaign after November with the rest of the team,” he said in a statement released by the campaign.

Mr. Carr is also expected to work with White House political director Bill Stepien. He worked at the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of the House GOP, during the 2010 midterm elections.

The president is holding a big-donor fundraiser Wednesday night in New York City to benefit his campaign committee and the RNC. He will travel to Tennessee next week for a fundraiser and campaigning for GOP Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, a House lawmaker.

At a pro-life event in Washington Tuesday night, the president said his campaign strategy this year will be to portray Democrats as liberal candidates who try to fool voters into believing they are moderates.

“Democrats like to campaign as moderates at election time, but when they go to Washington, they always vote for the radical Pelosi agenda down the line,” Mr. Trump said, referring to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California. “We will be appealing to voters all across America who previously sent a Democrat to Washington, only to discover they elected a proxy vote for Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.”

He asked supporters, “Can you image Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House?”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.