President Trump said Wednesday those investigating him are actually the ones who may be involved in a massive political scandal.

“Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!” he tweeted.

He also quoted Fox News Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano in a follow-up tweet.

” ‘It’s clear that they had eyes and ears all over the Trump Campaign’ Judge Andrew Napolitano.”

“SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!” he added.

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump demanded to know from the Department of Justice if there was a spy on his campaign during the 2016 election.

