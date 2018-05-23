PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Lawyers for the Maine Republican Party are ready to tell a federal judge why ranked-choice voting shouldn’t be used in the GOP primary on June 12.

The GOP is suing Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap to prevent the use of the new voting system to decide Republican winners.

The GOP wants the winner to simply have the most votes, and the lawsuit seeks to halt vote tabulation after the first round. Under the new system, voters rank candidates from first to last, and there can be multiple rounds of tallies until there’s a majority winner.

Election officials are proceeding with implementing the new voting system, and it’ll be used in the Democratic primaries regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit.

