Hillary Clinton says the Democratic Party should stick with what she calls its “bold ideas” on education, the environment, health care and equality.

The former secretary of state, U.S. senator and presidential contender on Wednesday delivered the keynote address at the New York state Democratic convention on Long Island.

Clinton says Democrats in New York and across the country must stand up to Republicans in Washington.

While Clinton is a divisive figure for some in the Democratic Party’s left wing, she received a warm welcome in her home state of New York. She described the gathering as a “family reunion.”

During her speech, Clinton praised Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faces a challenge from the left in the Democratic primary from “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.