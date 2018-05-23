“Your mission begins,” Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis advised 983 graduating cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement Wednesday, urging them to take ownership of the future of the Air Force itself, to leave complacency out of the equation, lead by example and “embrace and enjoy the beauty of the unexpected.”

He cited sterling examples of airborne mettle from the past — the World War II-era Doolittle’s Raiders and Tuskegee Airmen, the pilots who flew “MIG Alley” during the Korean War, the class of 1968 that was in the skies over North Vietnam within months of graduation, and the men and women behind the 70,000 Air Force sorties during the Gulf War.

The retired Marine Corps general also advised the graduates to get in touch with their inner warrior.

“The legacy that is now entrusted to you — the warrior ethos and the fierce character that you now inherit as your own character — will now have to stand between us and some of the forces that would take our democracy and our liberty away,” Mr. Mattis advised.

“My expectation for you is quite simple. Always be ready to fight and to win. There is no room for complacency as our adversaries will do everything in their power to erode our military’s competitive edge — and even less room for a sense of cynicism or victimhood. Your primary weapons system now is your attitude, coupled with the legacy of the Air Force. Bring rigor and vigor to our forces. It is now your responsibility that our adversaries know they should always prefer to talk to our Department of State rather than face the U.S. Air Force,” Mr. Mattis said. “Anyone who wants to test our country’s resolve must know the full threat and the weight of the words you proudly sing in the Air Force song: ‘Give ‘er the gun.’ “

CITING THE MEDIA ‘BULLIES’

Talk radio host Michael Savage is weary of endless news media attacks against President Trump —and has now declared that the media itself is the true big bully of the political realm.

“Trump is being bullied by the media, which is filled with some of the worst people on the planet — which is why they incite such hatred. The media bullies everybody. They attack Trump, trying to make him into the bully when they are the true bullies. Trump’s being bullied. He’s the victim.” Mr. Savage says, preferring to frame Mr. Trump as a hero in the classic sense — standing up for his own nation and standing fast against trade agreements and immigration policies he considers counterproductive.

“He became our champion. He became our voice,” says Mr. Savage, who has 11 million listeners and some advice for the public.

“We must now expose the media as the bullies they are,” he notes, adding that those who have been wronged for supporting Mr. Trump should ready a response to critics.

“You can respond this way. ‘I resent your bullying and I want you to stop it. I respect our friendship or our relationship. I don’t want you to bully me anymore with this garbage. Vote for who you want to vote for, and I’ll vote for who I want. Don’t ridicule me with your nonsense,” Mr. Savage says. “Start using the word bully on them, and I guarantee that you will witness a change once you put them where they belong and recognize them as the bullies they have become.”

IGNORING REUTERS

A significant Reuters poll released Monday revealed that Republicans now lead a generic ballot, with 38 percent of registered voters opting for the Republican candidate, 37 percent for the Democrat. Reuters says this finding is a first in the 2018 election cycle.

Media reaction? Crickets.

“48 hours later, media still keeps Dems’ total collapse in Reuters poll a secret,” writes David Steinberg, the New York City editor for PJ Media who made his observation Wednesday.

“The Blue Wave narrative — the media’s all-but-concluded assumption that Democrats would retake the House of Representatives from the GOP in November — has largely been based on the state of the generic ballot poll. So you might assume the media tasked with covering the 2018 midterm elections would immediately react to a sudden shift in the most important metric available for predicting the most important outcome of those elections. They did not,” says Mr. Steinberg says, adding that Reuters now shows five consecutive days of the GOP “either ahead or virtually tied on the generic ballot question.”

CHEERS FOR THE POSTAL SERVICE

It is perhaps the first time that the U.S. Postal Service has made it into Food and Wine Magazine. But that is indeed the case. The USPS, in fact, has gotten an avalanche of positive coverage after announcing it would issue scratch-and-sniff stamps. For those that don’t know, the new “Frozen Treats” stamps will be introduced in June, feature some classy watercolors of popsicles and “a sweet summertime scent.”

Among the hundreds of news organizations which heralded this cheerful development with gusto: Fox News, NBC, ABC, CBS, The New York Times, Bloomberg News, Fortune and The Associated Press.

“They may be the first stamps you actually want to lick,” noted The Food Network.

FOXIFIED

Of note: Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade has an exclusive interview with President Trump which airs Thursday. Meanwhile, Fox News marks its 19th consecutive week as the No. 1 network across the entire cable realm, according to Nielsen Media Research. And of course, Fox News remains the top cable news channel, besting MSNBC and CNN for the 16th year in a row. In prime time, Fox garners 2.6 million viewers, compared to 1.7 million for MSNBC and 937,000 for CNN. Fox News shows also made up 13 of the top 30 cable programs.

The network also plans special mid-day programming for Memorial Day. On Saturday at noon, Leland Vittert co-anchors two hours of live coverage from the Marine Corps Museum in Virginia. On Sunday at 1 p.m., Elizabeth Prann will also broadcast live from both the National Mall and from significant sites at Arlington National Cemetery.

Fox Business Network continues to best CNBC, topping its rival for the 14th straight week with a 12 percent advantage in viewers. “Varney & Co.” had a milestone this week, marking one year as the most-watched market program on TV.

POLL DU JOUR

• 68 percent of U.S. adults have summer holiday plans, 48 percent want a family-style experience, 46 percent will vacation in America.

• 67 percent of Chinese adults have summer plans, 28 percent want a family experience, 32 percent will vacation in China

• 64 percent of European adults have summer plans, 44 percent want a family experience, 32 percent will vacation in their own countries.

• 64 percent of Indian adults have summer plans; 45 percent want a family experience, 25 percent will vacation in India.

Source: An IPSOS/EUROP Assistance survey of 16,000 adults in 14 nations conducted March 27-April 19 and released Wednesday.

