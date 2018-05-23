More than a year into his role as a senior adviser to President Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner has finally received a permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
Mr. Kushner had been using an interim security clearance until the FBI completed his background check, according to The Times.
The White House had defended the delay of Mr. Kushner’s clearance, saying it was due to his long financial history.
He and other White House staffers would use their temporary security clearances to view classified information, but that practice ended earlier this year.
