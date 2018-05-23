Rep. Jim Jordan said Wednesday that there needs to be a second special counsel to look into the origins of the current special counsel investigation run by Robert Mueller.

“Can Rod Rosenstein oversee an investigation of potential obstruction of justice in the firing of James Comey when he’s the one that wrote the memo for the firing of James Comey?” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, said on CNN.

House Republicans plan on meeting with officials from the Department of Justice on Thursday about certain documents they’ve been requesting regarding the Russia collusion case.

“We want to know if in fact — and it sure looks like this was the case — if in fact there were informants around the edges of the Trump campaign, talking to people loosely affiliated with the Trump campaign,” Mr. Jordan said.

No Democrats are planning on attending the meeting at this time.

