Summary of recent Kentucky newspaper editorials:

___

May 17

Lexington Herald-Leader on Gov. Matt Bevin criticizing a judge over a ruling in a challenge of the state’s new public pension law:

Gov. Matt Bevin spends a lot of time treading the fine line between foolish and dangerous. A recent example is his renewed and baseless attacks on Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd over a ruling that Bevin disliked.

Many recognized the tirade as just another Trumpian tantrum by Bevin. The danger is that some people will believe the governor’s (and the president’s) autocratic harangues against the judiciary, and that this will erode confidence in the separation of powers, the checks and balances, that have safeguarded our democratic form of government from tyranny for more than two centuries.

As usual, Bevin launched his blast - he called Shepherd “the most incompetent hack of a judge” - during a radio appearance in which he knew his interviewer would not challenge him.

Unlike, say, teachers, a judge is the perfect target for insults because judges can’t defend themselves. The judicial conduct code forbids them from commenting on a pending case.

Bevin criticized Shepherd for refusing to allow extensive depositions and discovery at this point in a challenge of the state’s new public pension law. The suit was filed by the Kentucky Education Association (teachers), the Fraternal Order of Police (Kentucky police officers) and Attorney General Andy Beshear (whom Bevin considers his nemesis). Some parts of the new law take effect in July, and both sides have agreed to an expedited schedule.

In court, Bevin’s general counsel Stephen Pitt had insisted the governor wasn’t trying to delay but was merely seeking to understand “34 pages of fact in the case” by questioning the plaintiffs in depositions.

The average person may not be familiar with legal procedure, but can probably understand the intimidation value of threatening a barrage of expensive, time-consuming depositions and discovery. No doubt Pitt and Bevin were hoping for some political theater in which they could embarrass the plaintiffs being deposed.

What Bevin demanded would have been a waste of money and time, especially because, as Shepherd noted, the governor has not identified any areas of factual dispute that are relevant to the “threshold legal issues” that must first be decided. Shepherd, who is widely respected, assured Bevin that if relevant factual disputes are identified, he would allow full discovery.

We’re not saying that judges are beyond criticism, far from it. But a governor should disagree without pitching baseless, demagogic fits that undermine a free society’s bedrock principles.

Online: http://www.kentucky.com

___

May 22

Courier Journal on how Kentucky can stop gun violence and keep schools safe:

One of the nation’s first school shootings happened in Kentucky.

It happened on Dec. 1, 1997, when 14-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire on students standing in a prayer circle at Heath High School in Paducah, killing three students.

Since then, there have been school shootings in cities across the nation, including one at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23 that took the life of two 15-year-olds and left 12 others with gunshot wounds. Less than a month later, 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The shootings have shocked the nation and sparked protests and demands for stricter gun laws. Students and adults in Louisville and across Kentucky have joined with those around the nation who are demanding change.

Here’s what some outspoken Kentucky teens and adults want to see happen to make schools safe and stop gun violence:

Anna Mowery, duPont Manual High School student

I want a ban on automatic weapons, devices that make guns automatic and high capacity magazines. I also want universal background checks and mental health checks on every gun purchased, and permits required for every gun in the U.S.

Lily Ades, Noe Middle School student

The most immediate need to prevent gun violence at our school is to improve the security at our doors. This could be accomplished with Lobby Guard, a state of the art security software system. In addition, for internal safety, trained dogs that sniff for guns should be at every school. Each morning the dogs should go down the halls sniffing the lockers for guns. These two measures taken would be a good start in making our school community safer.

Chris Harris, Kentucky state representative

We should increase funding for the KY School Safety Commission to develop and update active shooter plans and training programs, and, more importantly, work with school districts to develop and implement new plans to “reconnect” our kids with one another and their school’s teachers and staff so that school kids feel they are valued and are a part of the larger student body and school community. We need to appropriate funding for House Bill 604 which, though it passed this session, was not funded. As it relates specifically to gun safety measures, I believe we should fund at least one armed School Resource Officer for each school, require comprehensive background checks, including elimination of the “gun show loop hole” and establish a minimum three-day waiting period. Similar to an Emergency Protective Order or EPO, establish a Gun Violence Protective Order (GVPO) with due process that allows law enforcement to take someone’s guns in those rare cases where a person is proven to present an imminent risk to themselves or the public. We should ban the sale of bump stocks and raise the age to purchase military-style assault rifles like the AR-15 from 18 to 21, to conform with federal hand gun laws. Finally, we should destroy all guns confiscated in the commission of a crime so they do not find their way back onto the street and perpetuate more gun violence. These, I believe, are all commonsense measures that will improve school safety and reduce the number of lives that are lost to gun violence, while continuing to safeguard our Second Amendment rights.

Hannah Dysinger, Marshall County High School student

All school shootings are different due to what they’re fueled by, but no matter what school you are dealing with you can increase security by adding metal detectors, heavier police presence and reducing the number of entrances. Violence in the media is also a huge problem, whether it comes from video games, television or music. Parents should monitor what their children are watching as well as monitoring their mental health. From a student standpoint, I’m incredibly comfortable with armed staff in the school as well as increased counselors. Fully automatic weapons and high capacity magazines should not be in the hands of anyone other than law enforcement or military due to the risk of them getting into the hands of someone unlicensed, underage or mentally unfit. Also, I’d feel more comfortable in my school if teachers and students had training on identifying mental illness.

Satchel Walton, Noe Middle School student

Assault weapons need to be banned. This can only be achieved by persistently calling out those in power who take the illogical and morally indefensible positions advanced by the NRA.

Judith Danovitch, U of L professor

Following the lead of the student survivors, the Stoneman Douglas High School alumni have mobilized to address gun violence. We call on all Americans to join us in in taking action. Speak up and tell others that the era of mass shootings in this country has gone on too long and needs to end. Hold our lawmakers accountable and demand that they enact common-sense gun laws, and if our lawmakers will not act, then show them our power by voting them out.

Online: https://www.courier-journal.com

___

May 20

Bowling Green Daily News says the plea of former national security adviser Michael Flynn raises questions about former FBI Director James Comey:

Was former national security adviser Michael Flynn pressured into a guilty plea for a crime he might not have committed?

Late last year, Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. He faces up to six months behind bars when he appears before a judge for sentencing.

This whole affair is beyond strange when you consider that the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn concluded that he was being truthful.

The reason we know this is that former FBI Director James Comey shared this information with two separate congressional committees, one being the Senate Judiciary Committee and the second being the House Intelligence Committee.

As Comey hops around the country peddling his new book, he appears now to be inflicted with a severe case of amnesia. In recent interviews, Comey doesn’t seem to remember his earlier statements before congressional committees. Since lying to Congress is itself a crime, there is speculation that Comey’s close friend, special counsel Robert Mueller, might have granted him immunity.

There are two theories as to why Flynn might have pleaded guilty. One is that it can take a bundle of money, which Flynn might not have, to counter the unlimited financial resources of the government. Since the special counsel was also targeting Flynn’s son, his plea could have been an effort to protect him.

Perhaps the larger question is why the special counsel would pressure Flynn to plead guilty in light of the interviewing agents’ belief that Flynn was being truthful.

What we currently know about this matter puts Mueller’s tactics in a very bad light. As an officer of the court, a prosecutor’s obligation to justice ranks higher than simply putting another scalp on his belt.

Given Mueller’s questionable tactics, this plea appears tainted. Given the widespread publicity that the sentencing judge should be aware of, this could be taken into account when Flynn appears before the court.

If justice is not served at this level, President Donald Trump should strongly consider a pardon for his former national security adviser at the appropriate time.

Online: http://www.bgdailynews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.