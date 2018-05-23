Stormy Daniels’ very public lawyer has gone private on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Michael Avenatti changed his Twitter settings so that only people who follow him can see his tweets.

“FYI — I purposely locked my account due to the following: a) bots; b) abusive trolls; and c) we will be releasing some sensitive info in the coming weeks and I want to somewhat control who has access to it,” he tweeted from behind the wall Wednesday.

It’s an uncharacteristic act from a lawyer who used social media (and regular media) to great advantage in the public-relations battle his porn-star client, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is waging against President Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen.

On several occasions, Mr. Avenatti posted legal filings or documents summarizing them to Twitter. He also publicly sparred with Trump supporters and journalists who had written stories critical of him and his legal practice.

Mr. Avenatti has about 503,000 Twitter followers.

He’s apparently lowering his profile in other ways.

After appearing on numerous occasions, often several times a day, on CNN and MSNBC, Fox News reported Wednesday evening that he had been totally absent from the two networks for almost two days, this absence coming in the wake of a $10 million judgment against his legal firm.

