The Trump administration is sticking to its plan for a major summit with Kim Jong Un on June 12, but will “walk away” from the table if the North Korean leader is not serious about denuclearization, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

Following similar assertions by President Trump, Mr. Pompeo told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that North Korean denuclearization is America’s “top national security priority” and the administration is “clear-eyed” about Pyongyang’s history of foiling past negotiations with disingenuous posturing.

“A bad deal is not an option,” he said in prepared testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “The American people are counting on us to get this right. If the right deal is not on the table, we will respectfully walk away.”

While Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Trump have made headlines by vowing to help North Korea grow its economy if the Kim regime is serious about abandoning its nuclear weapons, the secretary of state stressed Wednesday the administration is committed to playing hardball in any negotiations to come.

He told lawmakers the White House has “made zero concessions to Mr. Kim to date — and we have no intention of doing so.”

He made the remarks at the start of a committee hearing examining the state of U.S. diplomacy at a moment of contention the Trump administration and Congress over the president’s ongoing proposals to significantly cut the annual State Department and USAID budgets.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle bristled at Mr. Trump’s proposed cuts last year, vowing to keep both the State Department and USAID budgets close to 2017 levels through stop-gap measures tied to the overall budget deal Congress and the White House reached in February.

Mr. Pompeo tread carefully on the issue Wednesday, telling lawmakers in his opening remarks that the administration’s proposed budget “reflects our obligation to use taxpayer dollars wisely and effectively.”

“The United States must exert a proportional financial commitment in the pursuit of goals shared by the international community,” he said. “It is time for other nations — especially those with high GDP — to assume greater responsibilities and devote greater resources toward common objectives, whether it’s crushing terrorists, stopping Iran’s malign behavior, strengthening the NATO alliance, eradicating infectious diseases, and so much more.”

“We expect greater burden sharing for our allies and partners,” the secretary of state said.

