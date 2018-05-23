A military plane crashed Wednesday morning near Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, officials said.

The Air Force T-38C Talon II went down at 8:30 a.m., and the exact cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

“Both pilots ejected from the aircraft safely. Local law enforcement and first responders are on the scene,” Columbus Air Force Base said in a statement. “The pilots have been transported to a local hospital for evaluation.”

There were no houses or other structures near the crash. Local media reported the crash site is north of the base, just off Highway 373.

Wednesday’s incident marks the second military plane crash in about three weeks.

Earlier this month, nine members of the Puerto Rico National Guard died when their military cargo plane crashed into a Georgia highway.

