Recent editorials from North Carolina newspapers:

May 19

The Fayetteville Observer says bills filed over GenX and other related chemicals contaminating Cape Fear River are welcome, but their timing looks political:

It’s been nearly a year since we learned about the GenX and other related chemicals that have contaminated the Cape Fear River and the water supplies that serve hundreds of thousands of people.

Since then, we have gotten wave after wave of continuing and escalating bad news. The chemicals, part of the waste stream from the Chemours plant south of Fayetteville, have contaminated far more than just the river. Hundreds of private wells have been polluted, as have several public wells. The contamination is airborne too - tons of GenX and related chemicals pumped into the air around the plant and then scattered by the winds onto land and water. It’s even in the rain.

The chemicals cause serious health problems, including cancer, in animals. It’s reasonable to expect that they have the same effect on people. Underfunded and overburdened state regulators have struggled to keep up with the growing threat and we still have no studies showing whether or not there are patterns of health problems in the population that’s been exposed to the chemicals - in some cases for generations.

Until now, state lawmakers have been unable to agree on the simplest of strategies - to increase funding for the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services, the two agencies with statutory responsibility to protect human health and the environment.

Fortunately, both Democratic and Republican legislators have now filed bills in both the House and Senate that respond in some meaningful way to the crisis. Similar efforts during a brief January session of the General Assembly collapsed when Senate leaders refused to act. Fortunately, this is an election year and some of our politicians are smart enough to recognize that GenX could be politically toxic for them if they don’t act - or at least appear to.

The Republican-backed bills - the ones more likely to be enacted, given the party’s veto-proof grip on both legislative chambers - are a considerable improvement, requiring Chemours to provide an alternate permanent water supply for homes served by contaminated private wells and providing $2 million in grant funding to help county governments extend public water mains to affected households. They also would fund a mass spectrometer for analyzing pollution samples and money to hire additional DEQ staff for water monitoring and to address the agency’s permitting backlog. It adds $8 million for university research on GenX and other emerging contaminants. It also would empower the governor to order Chemours to shut down if it doesn’t stop further unauthorized discharges.

Environmental groups are suspicious of that provision and call it a political ruse. The legislation, says Southern Environmental Law Center state Director Derb Carter, “imposes multiple requirements on the governor before he can order a facility that is potentially poisoning people to cease all polluting operations. This is pointless, given the governor’s existing authority, and appears intended to protect the polluter, Chemours.”

Timing, of course, says a lot, and the timing of the Republican measure is telling. It comes only a week after Chemours announced that it can reduce all the emissions in question by about 70 percent before the end of this year, and that the company will invest more than $100 million in emissions-control equipment that will bring pollution levels to near zero by 2020. That makes it easy for lawmakers to look tough while not needing to take any real action against the company.

Responding nearly a year late, after a solution already appears to be in hand, smacks of politics, not protection.

We certainly welcome Chemours’ moves to stop pollution, just as we have welcomed the efforts by state regulators and environmental groups that have moved the chemical company to take action. We also welcome these latest state actions to deal with the existing pollution. But what we don’t see in the legislation is any inkling that our lawmakers have abandoned their anti-regulatory position, nor any sign that they want to go after other dangerous hazards in our water that also threaten our health - like the 1,4-dioxane that is in Fayetteville’s public water system and those of many other cities as well. That’s disappointing, but it’s no surprise.

May 22

The Robesonian says fixing education will require a collaborative approach:

The timing of last week’s March for Students and Rally for Respect, coming as it did on a school day, splintered potential support for the 20,000 or so educators who turned red the streets in Raleigh - and tens of thousands more they represented.

Social media was abuzz, with some folks supporting the teachers unconditionally, some supporting their goals but questioning their decision to take more than 1 million students across North Carolina, including 23,000 in this county, out of class, and some who are weary of what they see as incessant whining from educators.

The teachers are making important points, and this state needs to do better, both in how teachers are paid and the resources they are provided. It is not a stretch to say this state’s future depends on it - and while the problems are evident all across North Carolina, they are more so in Robeson County, where the chickens have been roosting for a while.

On the local level, the Board of Education has asked for a pie-in-the-sky 140 percent increase in local funding, and while it won’t get that, it will be instructive to see if there is a bump in funding, and if so how much. Additionally, the schools want voters to decide during a bonds referendum if they want new schools, or are satisfied sending children to schools that are falling apart, unsafe, and are too hot or too cold and rarely just right.

The issue has become politically charged, with Democrats being given the white hat, and Republicans the black one, even as the Republican-led General Assembly has provided pay raises to teachers for five straight years, and are poised to make that a sixth with one of 6.1 percent in the budget. When was the last time you got a 6.1 percent raise?

Republicans, and count Sen. Danny Britt among them, are frustrated that there isn’t recognition of what has been done, and Democrats are trying to turn the issue into votes in November.

None of that is helpful as a collaborative approach is needed.

Teachers, wisely we believe, have been adamant that they didn’t march just for better pay. They have a shopping list, including: building new schools, and repairing others; fortifying schools to make them safer; increasing per-pupil spending; reinstating pay incentives for earning advanced degrees; the addition of nurses, psychologists, social workers and other support personnel; and expanding Medicaid.

We should be able to agree that Republicans and Democrats all want to provide a quality education to our children, even if they might disagree on how that can be accomplished. Democrats tend to want more money for traditional approaches, while Republicans tend to favor more choice for parents as well as a merit-based system to reward teachers.

We don’t know how the Innovative School District will turn out for the students at Southside Ashpole Elementary School, but we know it is a Republican-led effort that is targeting low-performing, high-minority schools, providing assurance that these children aren’t forgotten and hope that they can learn.

What is needed is a dispassionate look at what has been done and what remains, and part of that is acknowledging that the Republican-controlled General Assembly has led the effort to boost pay for teachers as well as money for textbooks, and work continues to try to figure out how to build new schools, which rural counties simply cannot do on their own. This has been done after teacher pay and education spending had been flat, the result of the Great Recession at the end of the last decade.

North Carolina’s economy is robust, with revenues routinely on the north side of projections. So the state has money to improve teacher pay, per-pupil spending, build and repair schools, and, we hope, find ways to reward and retain the best teachers. The best way for this to happen is not by alienating the controlling party, but by sitting down at the table with its leaders and finding solutions to the myriad of problems.

May 21

Winston-Salem Journal says it’s past the time for action on gun violence:

One of these times it’s going to be North Carolina.

It might be a school in Charlotte or Raleigh. It might be one in Davie County, or Surry. Maybe Winston-Salem.

Some disgruntled nut or disturbed child with access to firearms will go to a school, wait until the resource officer is on the other side of the campus and then he’ll go off.

Unless we stop it now.

A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol killed 10 people, most of them students, at Santa Fe High School on Friday, The Associated Press reported. This was a high school that had two armed police officers on campus and had drilled the students for such incidents. And as we learn the names and aspirations of the students, as we see their parents and fellow students express their sorrow on TV, we share their grief and we worry about our own. This is the deadliest school shooting since the one in February that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida But it’s the 16th shooting at a school during school hours so far this year, according to a Washington Post analysis.

“Never again,” we said after Parkland. But it will happen again, here in the only advanced country in which such things happen with regularity, unless we stop it now.

Legislators were quick to respond with their “thoughts and prayers,” a phrase that has become an empty cliché. Politicians and pundits have blamed exit doors, mental illness, godlessness, social media and poor parenting for the tragedy. These may be legitimate concerns, but they ignore the elephant in the room: easy access to guns.

Yes, let’s regulate doors and Facebook. Let’s do anything but try to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.

Thirty miles away from Santa Fe, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Friday wrote on his Facebook account that he is tired of hearing “guns aren’t the problem and there’s little we can do.”

“Today, I spent the day dealing with another mass shooting of children and a responding police officer who is clinging to life,” Acevedo wrote. “I know some have strong feelings about gun rights, but I want you to know I’ve hit rock bottom .”

“This isn’t a time for prayers, and study and inaction, it’s a time for prayers, action and the asking of God’s forgiveness for our inaction (especially the elected officials that ran to the cameras today, acted in a solemn manner, called for prayers, and will once again do absolutely nothing),” he wrote.

Acevedo speaks for many of us.

On Face the Nation on Sunday, Acevedo suggested we vote out the politicians who are doing nothing and elect leaders who will take action. That sounds like a sensible first step. Any legislator who fails to join in concrete action before the November election should be voted out.

Here’s a partial list for starters:

They can provide funds for more school nurses, counselors and security/resource officers.

They can reinstate the Obama-era regulation, eliminated by President Trump, that made it more difficult for people with mental illness to purchase a gun.

They can stop taking money from the NRA, whose influence outweighs and countermands any attempts at solutions aside from arming the populace.

This problem has gone on for too long, receiving lip service and meaningless platitudes from politicians who are more concerned about their own re-election than the children in our schools. What’s needed is action.

One of these times it’s going to be North Carolina - unless we all band together to stop it now.

