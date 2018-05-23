Pentagon officials have kicked out the Chinese navy from participating in the world’s largest annual maritime military exercise in the Pacific, citing Beijing’s continued militarization of territories in the hotly contested South China Sea.

Chinese forces along with the U.S. and 27 other countries in the Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC, exercises for the last several years in an effort to bolster military ties between Beijing and Washington. The exercises had been viewed inside the Pentagon as a high point in U.S.-Sino relations, with both countries touting the drills as a vital bridge to future avenues of military cooperation.

But China’s relentless efforts to deploy advanced weaponry onto man-made islands in disputed areas of the South China Sea, despite calls from the U.S. and the international community to cease its efforts, prompted Washington to take action.

“China’s continued militarization of disputed features in the South China Sea only serve to raise tensions and destabilize the region [and] … we have disinvited the [Chinese] Navy from the 2018 Rim of the Pacific Exercise,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Christopher Logan said in a statement Wednesday.

As recently as January, Chinese officials said they were planning to take part in the exercise.

“The Chinese side has received the invitation from the U.S. side. Lately we sent representatives to participate in [the planning of] RIMPAC and discussed details with the U.S. side for the arrangement of China’s participation,” Senior Col. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, told reporters at a Jan. 25 press conference.

Recent deployments of anti-ship weapons, surface-to-air missiles and electronic jamming equipment to areas near the Spratly Islands, and the arrival of long-range bombers to a Chinese airbase on Woody Island is a clear indication of Beijing’s intent to lay claim to the South China Sea through military might.

“China has maintained that the construction of the islands is to ensure safety at sea, navigation assistance, search and rescue, fisheries protection, and other non-military functions the placement of these weapon systems is only for military use,” Col. Logan said.

“We believe these recent deployments and the continued militarization of these features is a violation of the promise that President Xi made to the United States and the World not to militarize the Spratly Islands” he added.

Lawmakers quickly weighed in, saying the move is a way to publicly punish and embarrass China.

“China views its RIMPAC participation as a sign of its international legitimacy,” Rep. Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin Republican, said on Twitter. “This move sends a strong signal to the PRC leadership that its reckless behavior in the South China Sea carries with it real consequences.”

