SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An aide to Gov. Bruce Rauner says the gun restrictions the Republican wrapped together in a contentious veto are not an all-or-nothing deal.

David Risely (RIZ’-lee) is Rauner’s criminal justice director. He said Wednesday that Rauner would approve separate bills covering the additional issues. They include a 72-hour waiting period for delivery of any gun, a bump-stock ban and a procedure for removing guns from dangerous people.

Risely spoke after testifying on the amendatory veto before the House Judiciary-Criminal Committee . Democrats who control the House objected because Rauner rewrote legislation that applied a 72-hour wait for delivery of assault-style weapons. He added the other language and wants the death penalty reinstated.

Risely says Rauner isn’t demanding an up-or-down vote on the whole package.

___

The bills are HB1468 and SB2580 .

