Let’s hope President Trump doesn’t have a hankering for Robert De Niro’s sushi.

The legendary Oscar-winning actor, who also co-founded the Nobu restaurant and hotel chain with renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, said in an interview with the Daily Mail that Mr. Trump is barred from the establishment.

Mr. DeNiro also said he would not patronize any other restaurant while Mr. Trump was present.

“I don’t care what he likes. If he walked into a restaurant I was in - I’d walk out,” said the actor, who has frequently attacked Mr. Trump, sometimes in vulgar terms (calling him “a f–ing idiot,” for example).

Mr. Nobu, whose persona sometimes involves tweaking Mr. DeNiro, then did exactly that, the Daily Mail reported.

“It’s my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob. To make them sushi!” the chef said.

Nobu’s has 39 high-end resort/hotel/restaurants worldwide, including 15 in the U.S.

One of them is just a two-mile drive from the White House, on M Street in Washington’s West End neighborhood.

