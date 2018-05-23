Deep state meet the “deep media.”

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh coined this handy new term during a broadcast this week to designate those news organizations who appear sympathetic or cooperative with the “deep state” — the shadow government rumored to be at work against President Trump and his administration.

Mr. Limbaugh dropped the term on Monday when he was addressing the ongoing Russian collusion investigation and its rumored impact on the 2016 presidential election.

“There isn’t a shred of evidence for it. And everybody except the deep state, the deep media, some in the Republican Party — to this day there are Republicans that believe the Russians colluded, the Russians hacked. I mean, to the extent that they were able to shape the outcome of the election, I simply don’t believe it’s possible,” Mr. Limbaugh told his audience.

Daily Caller columnist Derek Hunter also alluded to the term earlier this week, referring to the work of the “deep state media” in a column and a podcast.

A recent Monmouth University poll recently confirmed that 74 percent of Americans say that the deep state exists as “a group of unelected government and military officials who secretly manipulate or direct national policy.”

Meanwhile, the term “deep media” has had some previous use, but in a completely different context. Creative internet developers also used this term as early as 2008, referring to extra embedded forms of media features or extras tucked into games or stories to enhance the user experience.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.