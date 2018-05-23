Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Wednesday that she believes Georgia will go blue in the upcoming elections.

“I think that we are a blue state. We are just a little confused. We haven’t had candidates who have done the work of lifting up every voice,” Ms. Abrams said on CNN.

She won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, giving her the opportunity to be the first African-American woman to serve as governor if elected.

The race for the open seat vacated by Gov. Nathan Deal is rated as “safely Republican” by the Cook Political Report. Mr. Deal is term limited.

